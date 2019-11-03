<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday booked a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-1 away win against South African side TS Galaxy.

Newsmen report that the match played at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa was a return leg fixture of the playoff round.

The Peoples’ Elephant won the contest 4-1 on aggregate having edged out the South African Division One club 2-0 in the first leg a week earlier at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Ghanaian defender Daniel Darkwah put Enyimba ahead in the 76th minute.

Martins Usule who scored the second goal in the first leg then put the game beyond the hosts by netting another eight minutes from time.

The home team got a consolation goal a minute from time through Siyaduma Mashego.

The Nigeria Professional Football League club giants are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.