



Confederation cup campaigners Enyimba have declared operation consolidate as the team jetted out for the second leg of two legged battle against ES Setif of Algeria.

The Fatai Osho tutored side were 2-1 winners in the first leg played at the Aba Township Stadium on Easter Sunday with Tunde Oladapo and Tosin Omoyele on target.

Setif on that occasion had sprung a surprise no thanks to early goal by Mosef Bakrar in the 13th minute. The early goal rattled the Aba landlords who however responded after 27 minutes and went on to seal victory when Omoyele got the second goal in the 60th minute.





The Nigerian side must resist the temptation to allow Setif shoot into the lead in Algiers like they did in Aba. The Peoples Elephant however remain very confidence of getting a favourable result in Algiers.

Goal scorer Tosin Omoyele captured the mood of the team when he expressed optimism ahead of the match billed for Sunday.

“Off to Algeria for our fourth #CAFCC group match against @officielEssetif it’s time to consolidate on our last result in Aba and go for a win in Algiers” he enthused.

The two time CAF Champions league heroes have so far been up and running this season and moving ahead in the Confederation cup will be a huge achievement to take home this season.