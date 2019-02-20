



CAF Confederation Cup hopeful Enugu Rangers will depart the shore of Nigeria for Tunisia on Friday ahead of their Sunday fixture with Etoile du Sahel.

The Flying Antelopes are on top of Group B of Africa’s second-tier club competition with four points from two games and will face another Tunisian side in Tunis on Sunday barely two weeks after holding CS Sfaxien, another Tunisian club to a 1-1 draw in the same competition.

The Media Officer of the team, Nobert Okoli, told newsmen that Rangers will face Wikki Tourists today in a league tie and travel to Lagos enroute Egypt on Friday from where they will connect Tunis the same day ahead of the weekend Matchday Three tie.

He said Nigerian representatives are battle ready and are focused on maintaining their unbeaten streak in Africa after the tie with Etoile du Sahel.

“We are going to leave for Tunisia on Friday by the grace of God. Everything is set for the departure,” Okoli told newsmen. “We are going to play against Wikki Tourists before the trip to Tunisia and we are expecting a good result in the home game to put usin good stead ahead of the journey to Tunisia.”