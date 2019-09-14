<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Rangers international on Saturday in Libreville got a consolation goal that will no doubt be a plus ahead of the return leg tie against AS Pelican of Gabon.

The Flying Antelopes lost 2-1 to AS Pelican but will now be hoping to turn the table in the return leg billed for 29th September at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium otherwise called ‘The Cathedral’

AS Pelican had led by two goals in the first half, but a determined Rangers put up a good fight in the second half and the effort paid off when Nnamdi Egbujuo got the consolation goal.

Rangers prior to heading for Gabon did not only prepare on the pitch but also took time to under study new rules of the game having retired FIFA badge referee, C.C Chukwujekwu, as the resource person.

In the CAF Champions League Enyimba will file out against Al Hilal Sunday in Omdurman.

Should the Peoples Elephants get a good result in Sudan, they would have laid the foundation ahead of the return leg at the Aba Stadium on September 29th.