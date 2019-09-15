<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tope Olusesi says Enugu Rangers will edge out Pelicans of Gabon in their CAF Confederation Cup First Round reverse fixture at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu come September 29 and secure an aggregate win to seal a place in the Second Round of the competition.

Rangers went down 1-2 in the first leg tie Saturday in Libreville but Olusesi believes the Flying Antelopes will go past the Gabonese in Enugu.

“This was a game we could have won easily but that element of luck did not favour us,” Olusesi rued.

“We did all that was needed to be done to even earn a draw, but it turned out not to be our day.

“But be that as it may, we have put the defeat behind and are looking forward to the match in Enugu where we hope to earn a good win to get into the next round”.

Rangers need at least a 1-0 win to overturn the first leg deficit and advance.

Nnamdi Egbujuo scored on 26 minutes to half the hosts’ 2-0 lead inside twenty-four minutes of play in Libreville.

“I am very positive about what will happen in the second leg match in Enugu”, Egbujuo, a former Heartland forward said.

“Our target in Libreville was not achieved, not because we did not play good football, but luck was not on our side.

“I urge our fans to come out in their numbers to drum us to victory as we remain focused to emerge champions at the end of the competition.”