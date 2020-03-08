<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bolaji Sakin and Boubacar Samassekou were on target as Horoya beat Nigerian outfit Enyimba 2-0 at the Stade 28 Septembre in Conakry on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The first leg played in Aba last weekend ended 1-1 and the Guineans finished off the work at home with a comfortable win that earns them a date against Egyptian debutants Pyramids in the last four.

Nigerian forward Sakin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a sublime goal, curling the ball to the far post from the edge of the area after the Enyimba defense half heartedly cleared away a corner.

The goal brought the tie to life as far as attack was concerned, the two West African sides having battled for possession in the middle of the pack with little action in the final third. The only other chance before the goal was another Sakin shot from range which went inches over.

The game gained some life after the goal with the home side being the more industrious upfront. Morlaye Sylla forced the Enyimba keeper to a brilliant save in the 38th minute when he drove in a thunderbolt from distance after dribbling through.





Sylla had another chance just two minutes this later, this time his bouncing header off a corner flying into the keeper’s arms.

Enyimba were forced into a tactical switch with three minutes left in the second half, Andrew Abalogu being thrown into the fray in place of Igho James.

The attacking change was meant to give Enyimba attacking impetus as they chose to go all out for an equalizer.

But, it was Horoya who created the better chances and on the hour mark, they should have gone two up, but Boniface Haba struck the ball high over the bar from close range after being beautifully teed up by Atta Agyei.

Six minutes later, Horoya were knocking on the door again, this time Agyei striking another blinder of a shot from range which came cracking under the bar.

The home side kept pushing and the Nigerian side was totally overwhelmed as they couldn’t even knit an effort at goal.