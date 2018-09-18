Rayon Sports head coach, Roberto Oliveira, has warned Enyimba that nothing is decided yet in their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie despite the People’s Elephant securing a vital 0-0 away draw in their first leg encounter in Kigali on Sunday.

Oliveira’s men dominated the first leg tie for long spells, but were let down by their poor marksmanship.

The Gikundiro will need to beat Enyimba or get a score draw in Aba on Sunday to progress into the last four.

“It was a very difficult game. They played long balls while we maintained our ball possession football.

“Overall, we were the better side, but their defense and goalie were solid. It’s now time to go back to the drawing board and prepare for the return-leg,” Roberto told FERWAFA’s official website

“We will push to score goals and win the game, and we have proved we can score and win matches on foreign soil.

“I have confidence in my players, and the coaching staff. We want to register further history and we will do all we can to achieve it. Thankfully, we didn’t concede on Sunday.”