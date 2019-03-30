<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Raja Casablanca coach Patrice Carteron says he hopes the Caf Super Cup triumph will motivate his team for the rest of the season.

The Moroccans beat Esperance in Qatar to clinch their second Caf Super Cup, having previously won it in 2000.

With Raja struggling in the Moroccan Botola Pro League where they are 18 points off leaders Wydad Casablanca, Carteron feels Friday’s win will lift up their spirits.

This also comes after they were recently eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup in which they were the defending champions.

“I am very happy, I am very proud to bring this title to Casablanca. We hope this victory will motivate the team for the rest of the season,” Carteron was quoted as saying by AFP.

By beating Esperance it was revenge for Carteron who was on the losing end with his former club Al Ahly when they lost last season’s Caf Champions League final to the Tunisians.

For Esperance coach Mouine Chaabani, Friday’s defeat saw him missing a second continental crown after guiding his team to the Champions League triumph.

Chaabani said they lost despite putting in some huge effort in the game.

“It’s a disappointment for us. We had an eye on the title, we had the hopes. For me, we put in a more than average game.”

Esperance now shifts attention on defending the Caf Champions League as well as winning the Tunisia Ligue1 where they are currently six points clear at the top.