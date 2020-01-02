<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Confederation of African Football has announced a list of 39 referees for the 2020 African Nations Championships in Cameroon.

Samuel Pwadutakam is the only Nigerian referee shortlisted among the assistant referees by CAF for the biennial competition.

Pwadutakam was licensed by the Federation of International Football Federation in 2019.

Pwadutakam assisted Adebimpe Quadri to officiate a 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary qualifying match between Gambia and Angola in September 2019.

The CHAN is restricted to players plying their trades in their country’s domestic leagues.

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles failed to qualify for the competition following their elimination at the hands of Togo.

The following countries will participate in the finals: Cameroon (hosts), Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Togo (debut), Morocco, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Congo, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, Mali.