CAF salute rebirth of Principal Cup by Nigerian sports minister

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have praised Sports Minister Sunday Dare for the rebirth of the Principal Cup in Nigeria.

This was at a CAF Pan African Schools Football Championships meeting held in Cotonou, Benin Republic, where the media aide to the Sports Minister, Kola Daniel, represented the Minister.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was full of praise of the rebirth of the Principal’s Cup in Nigeria and how the Principal Cup in Nigeria can as well bring their representatives to the Pan African Schools Football Championships.

The winners of Principal Cup in Nigeria will now represent the country at the Pan African Schools Football Championship that was initiated by the CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The essence of Pan African Schools Football Championships is to encourage youth football, to develop the game at the grassroots and that was why Motsepe supported this continental competition.

The meeting was attended by Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Ghana, Niger and Burkina Faso.