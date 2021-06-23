The continental Football governing body in Africa, CAF, has released the 2021/22 interclub season schedule which details the information relating to the list of countries that are allowed to enter two clubs in the 2021/22 campaign.

The schedule indicates that the competition will commence on September 10, with the first round of the Preliminary matches. From the results of the preliminaries, the group stages will kick off in February next year.

According to the schedule released, 12 of the highest-ranked national associations, following CAF rankings, will be allowed to engage two clubs in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions league 2021/22 and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for next season.

The rankings mean that these countries are Algeria, Angola, RD Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco and Nigeria. The rest are South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.

For next season, CAF has extended the five substitutions per rule for the 2021/22 Interclubs campaign and each club will be allowed to register 40 players instead of the regulatory 30, as a result. Nine substitutes will be allowed on the bench instead of the regular seven, as well.





The registration of players on the CAF CMS has been extended to 15 August 2021 .

CAF Interclub Schedule for 2021/2022 is as follows:

– First Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 10-12 September / 17-19 September 2021

– Second Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 15-17 October / 22-24 October 2021

CC Additional

– Second Preliminary Round (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 26-28 November, 3-5 December 2021

– Group stage MD1: 11-13 February 2022

– Group stage MD2: 18-20 February 2022

– Group stage MD3: 25-27 February 2022

– Group stage MD4: 11-13 March 2022

– Group stage MD5: 18-20 March 2022

– Group stage MD6: 1-3 April 2022

– Quarter Finals (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 15-17 April 2022/22-24 April 2022

– Semi-Finals (1st Leg/2nd Leg) 6-8 May 2022/13-15 May 2022

– Finals: TBC from 22 to 29 may 2022