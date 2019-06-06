<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad was questioned Thursday by French investigators, a source close to the probe told AFP, reportedly concerning a breach of contract with Puma.

The source confirmed reports by France Afrique magazine that Ahmad was being questioned by France’s white collar crime investigation body, but did not say what the investigation was about.

Jeune Afrique said Ahmad was asked about allegations that CAF unilaterally broke a contract with German sports merchandise giant Puma, before signing a merchandise deal with a French supplier.

In a statement, FIFA said that it had “taken note of the alleged events concerning Mr Ahmad Ahmad, who is being questioned by the French authorities in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of CAF.”

World football’s governing body said it was “unaware of the details surrounding this investigation.”

Ahmad is in Paris for the FIFA Congress that was held on Wednesday, in which Gianni Infantino was re-elected for a second term as president after standing unopposed.

The event took place two days before France kick off the Women’s World Cup against South Korea at the Parc des Princes on Friday.