Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad Ahmad arrived in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, on Saturday night.

The Malagasy football administrator will be attending the draw of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Ghana.

The draw is scheduled for Sunday, 21 October 2018 at 19H00 GMT in Accra.

He was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by the Chairman of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Kofi Amoah, and the CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe.

“I am delighted to come to Ghana again and to witness the draw of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and to see how the country is preparing to host the rest of Africa,” Ahmad said.

Ghana will be hosting the 11th edition of the competition from 17th November to 1st December.

Eight-time champions, Nigeria will be defending their title in the field of teams that include Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, South Africa and Zambia as well as hosts Ghana.

This edition, held in the West African country for the first time, also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.