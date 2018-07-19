The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has appointed Egyptian officials for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between Nigeria and Mauritania in Lagos.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on Thursday that the Centre Referee would be Mahmoud El Banna.

“El Banna will work with compatriots Ahmed Hossam (Assistant Referee 1), Hany Elsnadidy (Assistant Referee 2) and Ahmed ElGhandour (Reserve Referee).

“While Sallieu Kamara of Sierra Leone will serve as match commissioner,” the NFF said in a statement by its spokesman Ademola Olajire.

Olajire said the Nigerian side would have the boost of Norwegian club player, Afeez Aremu, who had been granted permission to feature in the Saturday’s encounter.

“The club has granted the request of the NFF to release Aremu to feature for the U-20 team in Saturday’s match against Mauritania in Lagos.

“The Saturday’s cracker kicks off at 4pm with the seven-time African champions guaranteed a spot in the finals in Niger Republic next year if they avoid defeat,’’ he said.

Nigeria has been African champion at the U-20 level in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015.

The Mauritanian delegation flew into Lagos on Wednesday and would have their official training at the Agege Stadium by 4pm, on Friday.