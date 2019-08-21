<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his team did not deserve to lose the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Kano Pillars.

The Porcupines lost 3-2 at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last time out even though they enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the 70th minute.

While Zachariassen knows there is nothing which can be done to change the outcome of the first leg tie, he has promised a flawless outing in Sunday’s second leg tie billed for Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

“We did our best in the first game and I still believe that we should have picked up at least a point,” Kotoko’s Norwegian manager told the Caf website in an interview, even though points are not awarded during this stage of the tournament.

“It was a very difficult game but that is in the past now. We have been very serious in training since we returned and the players are responding to the tactics.”

Kotoko went 2-1 up in Kano, having converted two set-pieces in the second half but veterans Rabiu Ali and Gambo Mohammed got crucial goals for the hosts to win the game 3-2.

Going into Sunday’s second leg, Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance in their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.

Last season, the Porcupines competed in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.