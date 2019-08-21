Asante Kotoko coach Kjetil Zachariassen believes his team did not deserve to lose the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Kano Pillars.
The Porcupines lost 3-2 at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano last time out even though they enjoyed a 2-1 lead until the 70th minute.
While Zachariassen knows there is nothing which can be done to change the outcome of the first leg tie, he has promised a flawless outing in Sunday’s second leg tie billed for Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.
“We did our best in the first game and I still believe that we should have picked up at least a point,” Kotoko’s Norwegian manager told the Caf website in an interview, even though points are not awarded during this stage of the tournament.
“It was a very difficult game but that is in the past now. We have been very serious in training since we returned and the players are responding to the tactics.”
Kotoko went 2-1 up in Kano, having converted two set-pieces in the second half but veterans Rabiu Ali and Gambo Mohammed got crucial goals for the hosts to win the game 3-2.
Going into Sunday’s second leg, Kotoko are hoping to surpass their performance in their last appearance in the Champions League when they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of Algerian club MC El Euma in 2015.
Last season, the Porcupines competed in the Confederation Cup, where they reached the group stage.