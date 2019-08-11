<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars got a 3-2 win over Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in their first leg CAF Champions League preliminary fixture on Saturday at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano.

The Sai Masu Gida scored the opener through Hilary Ikenna in the 13th minute but Kotoko returned from the break with Justice Blay equalising for the visitors in the 48th minute before their lead was extended in the 67th minute by defender Godfred Asiamah to silence the home crowd.

Pillars fought back with two quick goals in a minute from Yusuf Maigoro and Nyima Nwagua in the 71st minute.

However, Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso champions in Ouagadougou, at the Stade du 04 Août.

The home side scored the deciding goal in the 30th minute through Zonom.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Niger Tornadoes lost 2-1 at home to Santoba of Guinea.