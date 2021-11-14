CAF issues statement on ‘arrest’ of Kenya Football Federation president

Reports of the purported extrajudicial arrest of Nick Mwendwa, the president of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), broke, necessitating the Confederation of African Football to issue a formal reaction.

In a statement released on its website on Sunday, the continental football-governing body was clear in its concern about the development and about collaborating with FIFA to get to the bottom of the facts.

The statement read: “CAF has noted with concern reports in Kenya media on the developments in that country including the alleged arrest of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa.

“In addition, CAF has also noted the letter from FIFA to the Government authorities in Kenya on the concerns regarding the independence of the Football Kenya Federation highlighted in recent weeks. CAF supports the position of FIFA on the matter and will avail itself to meet relevant stakeholders in Kenya to discuss solutions to the current impasse in this regard.

“CAF is deeply concerned about the situation and the manner in which the situation is unfolding and notes all the allegations that have been made. CAF is committed to good governance in the African football administration.

“At this stage, we will not make any further comments until we have a full understanding of the entire picture. CAF together with FIFA are monitoring the situation.”