The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has introduced three new award categories for its annual CAF Awards.

The decision was made at the Executive Committee meeting in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

The continental football body introduced the African Interclubs Player of the Year, the best African Club President and a special recognition award for contributions to society were approved.

The 28th edition of CAF Awards for footballers and officials who have excelled in 2019 will take place in Egypt on January 7, 2020.