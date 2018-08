The Confederation of African Football has placed seven Ghanaian referees on a 10-year ban from all CAF relaed football activities, while one bagged a lifetime ban.

The referees were mentioned in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary on corruption in Ghana and West Africa.

CAF’s sanctions were determined at a meeting of its Disciplinary Board on August 5.

According to the statement from the meeting, the banned referees include;

1. Mr. David Laryea, Assistant Referee (Ghana): life ban from all CAF related football activities;

2. Mr. Lathbridge Reginald, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

3. Mr. Nantierre Eric, Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

4. Mr. Fleischer Cecil, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

5. Mr. Ouedraogo Dawood, Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

6. Mr. Salifu Malik, Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

7. Mrs. Akongyam Theresa, Women Assistant Referee (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

8. Mr. Wellington Joseph, Technical Instructor (Ghana): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities.

While another set of 14 officials officials are provisionally suspended pending their appearance in front of

the next meeting of the Disciplinary Board.

See the list:

1. Mr. Bello Aboudou, Referee (Benin)

2. Mr. Baba Leno, Referee (Guinea)

3. Mr. Aderito Marida Silva, Assistant Referee (Guinea Bissau)

4. Mr. Daouda Gueye, Referee (Senegal)

5. Mr. Nkounkou Messie, Referee (Congo)

6. Mr. Yamba Armand Gildas, Assistant Referee (Congo)

7. Mr. Blaise Boutamba, Assistant Referee (Congo)

8. Mr. Hamada Nampiandraza, Referee (Madagascar)

9. Mr. Kokolo Fitial Charel Just, Referee (Congo)

10.Mr. Adii Prosper, Referee (Ghana)

11.Mr. Isaka Ayensu Afful, Referee (Ghana)

12.Mr. Anafo Nathan, Referee (Ghana)

13.Mr. Badiu Ibrahim, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

14.Mr. Yekey Jerry, Referee (Liberia)