Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been fined by the Confederation of African Football following fan trouble at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani during a CAF Confederation Cup group-stage match on August 19.

Fans threw bottles and other objects on the pitch shortly after Rwanda’s Rayon Sports took a 2-1 lead after the break, and Gor have been punished with a fine of $5,000 (approximately Ksh. 500,000) according to a statement on the club’s website.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose upon [Gor Mahia] a financial sanction of 5,000 dollars for unsporting and offensive behaviours of your supporters,” the statement read.

Gor have three days to appeal against the ban, and club chairman Ambrose Rachier says they are examining CAF’s decision before deciding on their next course of action.

“We will examine the decision and weigh our options well then decide if we will announce our intention to appeal,” he told the club’s official website.

Rachier also warned club supporters against any further action that would result to the club getting sanctioned.

“lt’s quite unfortunate, and we appeal to our fans to always refrain from such behaviour, even in the face of provocation,” he added, “because the consequences are always heavy like in this case.”