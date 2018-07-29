Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda is upbeat that the two-time African champions can get a win against their hosts, Williamsville of Cote d’lvoire in today’s (Sunday) CAF Confederation Cup Group C clash at the Stade Robert Champroux, de Marcory.

The People’s Elephant defeated the Ivoriens 1-0 last week in Port Harcourt to move to the top position in the group.

A win against Williamsville who are making their debut appearance in the competition will see Abdallah Usman’s men move closer to securing a spot in the quarter-finals. And Dauda, a former Black Stars of Ghana goalie is optimistic they will come out of the fixture unscathed.

“It is going to be a tough game but we have prepared well and hope to get the three points,” Dauda told CSN.

“We head into the game in confident mood after beating them last week. We are more familiar with them now which will help us in a great way.”

The Aba giants lost 3-0 in their last away game against Congo’s CARA Brazzaville but Fatau Dauda believes the scenario will not repeat itself this time around.

“We have learnt from the defeat against CARA. We made a couple of mistakes and were punished for that,” he stated.

“It is important to concentrate fully until the full 90 minutes in football and we paid dearly for not doing that against CARA.

“We will work against committing same mistake against Williamsville.”

The game will kick off at 4pm local time, 5pm Nigerian time.