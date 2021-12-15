CAF dismisses AFCON 2021 cancellation rumours

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has denied reports that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be cancelled.

CAF labelled the news coming from Europe as “lies and fake news”.

There were reports on Thursday morning that the European Clubs Association’s (ECA) has decided not to release African players for the AFCON.

Head of Media Relations and Operations, Lux September, hours after the news from the ECA and news of the cancellation of the tournament from Europe, took to his social media to speak on the matter.

Mr Lux September tweeted quoting a tweet of Mail Online reporting that heads of CAF were discussing the cancellation of the tournament;

“Of course these are LIES….. There has not been a single meeting where this was discussed. But we all know the source of misinformation from some “lobby” groups. They always undermine Africa…. We know them”, the tweet said.

Before this, Mr September had had his say on a similar tweet from another outlet, Get French Football News (GFFN) reporting an RMC news that said CAF heads were in a meeting over AFCON termination.

“Fake News (!!!! Police cars revolving light emoji) But Facts Are boring!”, he tweeted.