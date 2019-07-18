<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Africa’s football governing body, CAF is set to have a much-anticipated Congress on Thursday, where some far-reaching decisions including the idea to cede control of the body to FIFA are likely to dominate discussions.

The meeting to be held in Egypt’s capital, Cairo is the first by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) 54-member associations since allegations of underhand transactions were levelled against the body’s leadership was made public last April.

Although no prima facie case has been established against the leadership and all the allegations have been denied in several media interviews, it is expected that the issues will be discussed and lay to rest finally for the good of football.

Another topic which will be thrashed out will be the decision to let FIFA take over the running of CAF in the wake of the corruption allegations following an unprecedented decision by the African body’s Executive Committee to cede its control.

The handover of power has proven unpopular with some member associations.

They dislike the idea of African football being run by outsiders even though FIFA is sending its Senegalese Secretary General, Fatma Samoura on a ninth-month secondment from August to overhaul the organisation.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, is scheduled to attend the Congress which will precede the AFCON Egypt 2019 final match between Algeria and Senegal.