The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed that Ghana will host the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in November as planned.

Caf also said a decision on whether Cameroon will be allowed to go ahead with hosting next year’s men’s Africa Cup of Nations finals has been postponed until the end of November.

Two separate inspection visits will be made in October and November to Cameroon, whose hosting of the finals has been in jeopardy for the last year since the decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams.

Caf have made several inspections of the five proposed venues and their executive committee had been expected to make a final decision at their meeting in Egypt on Friday.

“Caf will not make any decision before the Cameroonian presidential election of 7 October,” said Caf president Ahmad.

“We do not want to disrupt the campaign.”

The committee did confirm 15 June – 13 July next year as the dates for the tournament, which was previously held in January.

Caf said it had also sent an inspection team to the Ivory Coast, which is due to host the 2021 Nations Cup.

“Of the six stadiums required for the competition, four are to be built and two undergoing major renovations. For accommodation, three out of five cities have no infrastructure,” a Caf statement on Saturday said.

2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Caf also confirmed that the eight-team Women’s Nations Cup finals are set to take place from 17 November to 1 December in Ghana as planned with Accra and Cape Coast scheduled to host the matches.

Africa’s football body stated that “the Caf Secretariat will closely monitor the progress of preparations.”

Questions had been raised about whether Ghana was ready to host the Women’s Nations Cup especially in light of the recent crisis in the country’s football association.

The top three will all qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup in France.

However Equatorial Guinea cannot play at the World Cup following a ban by Fifa “for fielding ineligible players and for the use of forged and falsified documents by two of its players.”

The ineligible players were used in the qualifiers of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for Rio 2016

Nigeria are the defending champions after beating hosts Cameroon 1-0 in the 2016 final.

The Super Falcons have won eight of the 10 tournaments played so far with Equatorial Guinea winning in 2008 and 2012.

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finalists:

Ghana – hosts

Nigeria

Algeria

Cameroon

South Africa

Equatorial Guinea

Zambia

Mali