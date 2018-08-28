The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the newly renovated Enyimba International Stadium, Aba for tomorrow’s Confederation Cup Group C encounter between Enyimba and CARA Brazzaville of Congo.

The stadium which had been under renovation for the past three years was inspected by CAF officials last week.

According Enyimba’s media officer, Farriel Allaputa who tweeted on his verified twitter handle confirmed the news Monday morning.

“Finally, the hard work pays off. The @EnyimbaFC stadium has gotten approval from CAF to host CARA Brazaville on Wednesday and the rest of the club’s #TotalCAFCC matches. Back home for good now”.

It would be recalled that the two-time African champions, Enyimba have played their four previous home games in the tournament this year at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar and Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt respectively.

Usman Abdallah led side secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Djoliba of Mali in their last game in the competition.

Meanwhile, still basking in euphoria of his side away win at Djoliba, Coach Usman Abdallah is brimming with confident ahead of the crucial Group C Match Day 6’s tie against CARA in Aba. The lone goal win in Bamako leapfrogged the two-time African Champions to second position behind the Congolese side before the upcoming decider for semi-final spots as third-placed Williamsville AC host Djoliba in Abidjan.

Abdallah, who was named as replacement following the departure of Paul Aigbogun midway into their continental campaign, enthused it would be a great return for the People’s Elephant after playing ‘home away from home’ in nearby Calabar and Port-Harcourt cities.