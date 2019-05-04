CAF African Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second leg fixtures this Sunday (kick-off times GMT):

At Berkane, Morocco

Renaissance Berkane (MAR) v CS Sfaxien (TUN) 1600

Sfaxien lead 2-0 on aggregate

At Sousse, Tunisia

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Zamalek (EGY) 1900

Zamalek lead 1-0 on aggregate

Note: aggregate winners qualify for final on May 19 and 26 with Berkane or Sfaxien hosting the first leg

