Enugu Rangers’ caretaker manager, Benedict Ugwu, has stated his team has placed behind them their Caf Confederation Cup first leg, first-round defeat against AS Pelican and are now fully focused on upturning the deficit in Sunday’s reverse fixture.

The Flying Antelopes lost 2-1 in Libreville in the first leg and are now looking at registering a convincing win to move onto the next phase of the continent’s second-tier club competition.

Ahead of the must-win clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, the Rangers coach is unequivocal about his team’s mission.

“It was a sad loss back in Gabon after missing several chances we created in that fixture,” the coach said in an interview with the club website.

“We are not looking back at the loss but taking the positives going into the return leg at home.

“Like I said before we traveled to Gabon, there are no small teams again in world football but I am very sure that we have all it takes to turn the table and qualify for the next round.

“The management and government are solidly behind our push for successes in both domestic and continental engagements.”