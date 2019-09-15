<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers went down to a narrow 2-1 loss against Gabonese club, A.S. Pelican in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup, first round clash in Libreville on Saturday.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead early in the game before Nnamdi Egbujuo reduced the deficit before the break.

Rangers will need to score just a goal in the reverse fixture without conceding to scale through to the next round.

The second leg comes up on September 29 at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu.

The Flying Antelopes are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.