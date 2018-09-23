‘The People’s Elephant’ Enyimba today romped to the semi-final of this year’s CAF Confederation Cup after they crushed Rayon Sports of Rwanda 5-1 in a quarterfinal second leg match.

Enyimba thus advanced to the last four 5-1 on aggregate after the first leg in Kigali a week ago ended goalless.

Enyimba went in front after 12 minutes, when Stanley Dimgba collected a loose ball on the edge of the box, drove into the goal area before he planted an unstoppable shot beyond the goalkeeper.

However, Rayon Sport drew level in the 25th minute through striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who profited from poor defending by Enyimba.

Defender Ikouwem Utin restored the lead of the home team four minutes later when he exploited a mistake by the opposing defence and his shot was helped home by a deflection.

Striker Sunday Adetunji made the game safe for Enyimba with a third goal in the 48th minute when he fired home from inside the box off a great assist by Dimgba.

On the hour Joseph Osadiaye made it 4-1 when his free kick from the edge of the box took a deflection to beat the goalkeeper.

Rayon Sports goalkeeper failed to hold Osadiaye’s free kick and from the rebound dfender Isiaka Oladuntoye headed home in the 80th minute.

Enyimba would have enjoyed a more comfortable lead going into the break before they were not clinical in front of goal as Dimgba, then Osadiaye and Adetunji all had clear-cut openings to score.

It was the same story in the second half as poor finishing denied the seven-time Nigeria champions a bigger home win before an appreciative crowd.