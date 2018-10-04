



Enyimba chances of advancing to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup got slimmer on Wednesday as they fell 1-0 at home to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in a semifinal first leg match.

The return leg will be played on October 24 in Casablanca with the overall winners advancing to the final of the continental club competition.

Abdelilah Hafidi was the match winner for Raja Casablanca in the 48th minute, when his low shot from distance somehow squirmed through the legs of goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai.

In the 65th minute, Stanley Dimgba failed to draw Enyimba level when he blasted his penalty way off target after a Moroccan defender had handled the ball inside the box.

The home team continued to chase the game thereafter but they could not get back into the game to the disappointment of the packed crowd at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

Raja Casablanca bossed the first half with a 53% ball possession and also created the better chances including one in the 44th minute, which somehow they wasted with the Enyimba defence well beaten.

Enyimba struggled to threaten the goal of their guests with dashing winger Stanley Dimgba only coming to life late in the first half when he drove through the Moroccan defence.

Dare Ojo fired a pile driver from outside the box after half an hour, but Raja goalkeeper Zniti did well to gather it before it hit the back of his net.