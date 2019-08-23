<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu believes their slim lead over Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko in the Caf Champions League by virtue of a 3-2 triumph in the first leg, places Masu Gida in the driving seat for the return fixture on Sunday.

The Nigerians head to Kumasi with an aim of avoiding defeat in the preliminary first round tie to book a place in the next phase of the competition.

Ibrahim Musah’s outfit is back in the continental championship for the first time since 2015.

“We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko,” Ghanaian player Iddrisu told Fox FM in Kumasi.

“I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line-up in the first leg, they did well and such is football.

“We did not like the scoreline because we didn’t expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football.

“For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading, if you want someone who is under pressure, then that is Kotoko.”

The winners on aggregate will secure a ticket to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the second round of the championship.