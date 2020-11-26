The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have both shown great interest in the Total CAF Champions League final between two of Egypt’s biggest clubs Zamalek SC and Al Ahly SC.

The final which is scheduled to be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 27 will kick off at 8pm Nigerian local time.

In keeping with the current health situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, CAF and EFA confirmed in a joint statement that their “utmost priority is the safety of Egyptian and African Football families.” Therefore, the decision was reached to hold the final behind closed doors.





The Cairo International Stadium venue for the continental football competition final was founded in 1960 and used to be known previously as the Nasser Stadium.

This final will mark the first time in the competition’s history that it will be contested between two of Egypt’s fiercest football rivals. That fact only adds more excitement to the highpoint of CAF’s biggest inter-club competition.

The combined CAF-EFA statement carried the hope that this final will be a message from Egypt and the African continent to the whole World, exhibiting the continent’s capabilities for organizing major sporting events whilst reflecting the technical development of African football.