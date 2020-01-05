<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has sent birthday greetings to former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche who turns 36 on Sunday.

The continent’s football governing body took to their verified Twitter handle to send their birthday greetings together with a picture of Uche.

“Happy Birthday to former Nigeria International Ikechukwu Uche!” CAF wrote on their handle.

Uche made his Super Eagles debut in 2007, scored 19 goals in 46 appearances before retiring from the national team in 2014.

He was part of the Eagles squad that got to the quarter-final of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

He helped Nigeria become African champions at the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

Among LaLiga clubs he played for are; Villareal, Getafe, Granada and Malaga.