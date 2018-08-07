The Confederation of African football has banned eight more Ghanaian football officials – one for life – as the fallout from an undercover exposé into widespread corruption in the country’s game continues.

The piece, When Greed and Corruption become the Norm, a two-hour documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, showed several referees accepting bribes to make favourable decisions in the Ghana Premier League, sometimes with the collusion of appointing officials.

It has already claimed the Ghana Football Association’s president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, as well as a number of high-ranking officials, and after the CAF Disciplinary Board’s latest meeting, eight more were found guilty.

FIFA assistant referee David Laryea has been handed a life ban, while referees Reginald Lathbridge, Eric Nantierre, Cecil Fleischer and Dawood Ouedraogo were banned for 10 years.

Assistant referees Malik Salifu and Theresa Akongyam were also given 10 years, as was technical director Joseph Wellington.

CAF has also suspended a further 14 officials from around the continent pending their appearances in front of the Disciplinary Board.