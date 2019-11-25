<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s trio of Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Ndidi and Odion Ighalo top the 30-man list for this year’s African Player of the Year award.

The lads is being joined by award holder Mohamed Salah, Percy Tau and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the preliminary list of nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Salah beats Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Aubameyang to the individual honour in 2018 after impress- ing for both club and country.

He faces competition for this year’s diadem from the young Lille forward who has been in fine scoring form since his move from Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

2016 winner Riyad Mahrez, 2019 African Cup of Nations top scorer Odion Ighalo and Atletico Madrid midfield trojan Thomas Partey are also in the running.

Other prominent play- ers nominated are Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund, Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly and PSG’s Idrissa Gueye.

The awards will be held on Tuesday, January 7 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.