Golden Eaglets Assistant coach Nduka Ugbade and ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze have picked Samuel Chukwueze ahead of Victor Osimhen for the Africa Young Player of the Year Award 2019.

Both ex-Super Eagles players believe Chukwueze has done so well to earn the prestigious award for his relentless and selfless contributions to his club and country from the beginning of his professional career abroad.

Osimhen and Chukwueze are in the final shortlist for today’s award ceremony in Egypt.

The Nigeria internationals have had a good year as their careers continue to get a lift.

Osimhen ended last season as the best player at Belgian side Charleroi before his move to Lille where he has had a good start.

The 20-year-old has also become Super Eagles’ first-choice striker and has scored four goals in four games.

Chukwueze enjoyed a breakthrough season with Villarreal last season and played a crucial part in Super Eagles run to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ugbade voted for Chukwueze saying the player has been remarkable and consistent since he joined Villarreal youth setup in 2017, from the local side Diamond Football Academy. After being initially assigned to the club’s Juvenil A squad, he made his senior debut with the reserves on April 15, 2018, when he came in as a second-half substitute for Sergio Lozano in a 1–1 Segunda.

“Chukwueze has been inspirational for in Europe and I strongly believe he has the chance to win the award ahead of Osimhen who has just found his rhythm in France with Lille this season. Both players are equally good but I give it to Chukwueze.” Ugbade said.

Also speaking in similar vein, Udeze rated both players as best in the Nigeria squad and with their individual contributions to their clubs this season, but picked Chukwueze as the most outstanding among the two to win the Africa Young Player of the Year award.

Football pundits across the globe had voted for Chukwueze, comparing him with Netherlands legend, Arjen Robben because of his skillset

“To be honest I think Chukwueze deserves to win the award. He has paid his dues for the club and country and he has never lost form. He is still at his best,” Udeze said.