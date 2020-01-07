<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Falcons coach Edwin Okon is drumming support for Barcelona women forward Assisat Oshoala to emerge as the 2019 CAF women player of the year.

Speaking with a sports radio programme, ahead of tonight’s CAF awards, Okon believes Oshoala will see off the pair of Cameroonian Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana, who are also in contention for the annual awards.

“I think if you look at the two contenders, those that they mentioned at that level those ones are not Oshoala level.

“By his grace I know the Cameroonian too well, so at that level, they are not at the same level with Oshoala.

“Everything being equal Oshoala is the right candidate for the award,” Okon submitted.