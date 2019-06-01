<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Confederation of African Football has appointed Nwankwo Kanu, Daniel Amokachi and other former African superstars as Ambassadors for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt.

Both Super Eagles legend has featured for Nigeria at the AFCON as well as the World Cup with Samuel Eto’o Fils of Cameroon, Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure from Cote d’Ivoire to serve the African governing body in this month tournament.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nation will begin from June 21 and July 20 in Egypt with Super Eagles open their campaign on June 22 against debutants Burundi. Nigeria are drawn in a first round group that has Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.