



The 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations draw will hold on October 21, 2018 in Accra, the Confederation of Africa Football has confirmed.

With the qualification of teams heading to the 11th edition finalised since June, preparations for the continental showpiece are underway in Ghana after Caf upheld its hosting rights.

Aside from hosts, Ghana, current holders Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Mali, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Algeria are the other finalists.

It is the first time Ghana will host the African women’s event but the nation is yet to win the coveted competition, having only finished as runners-up in three of their previous nine appearances.

The biennial international football tournament scheduled to take place in two cities of the hosts’ nation – Accra and Cape Coast as venues from November 17 to December 1, 2018.

This year’s senior women’s championship doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top three teams to qualify for global showpiece in France.