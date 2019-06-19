<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Saido Berahino is unarguably the biggest name in the current Burundi team that is about to make their debut in the 2019 African Cup of Nations, but he’s not the team’s most reliable player.

The former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion attacker is the team’s captain, but his fellow forward Fiston Abdoul-Razak has proved to be more productive for the tiny African country and he isthe reason they are in Egypt to compete at the highest level.

Abdoul-Razak who currently plays in JS Kabyile in Algeria, scored six goals in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, only Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scored more and the two forward are ready rekindle their infant rivalry when Nigeria and Burundi meet in Group B opening game on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium.

Abdoul-Razak , 25, has scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Burundi and has stated that he’s ready to add to his tally when the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway.

The striker has scored seven goals in 21 league appearances for JS Kabylie in the Algerian league during the 2018-19 season and TheSwallows coaching crew are banking on him to carry the form to the tournament proper.

Abdoul-Razak, doesn’t need much invitations in front of goals, therefore, Super Eagles defenders, must be ready not to hand him any, because he will surely grab the chance with both hands.