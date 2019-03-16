



Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is poised for war ahead of Bursaspor’s Turkish Super Lig clash against champions Galatasaray on Sunday at the Bursa Büyükşehir Belediye Stadium.

The game will see Abdullahi go head- to- head with his international teammate, Henry Onyekuru, who plays for Galatasaray.

“Big game at home against Galatasaray on Sunday. Dear @BursasporSk let’s fight and win the battle together!,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Abdullahi, who has missed the most parts of this season due to injury has featured seven times for Bursaspor in the league scoring once.

Onyekuru, currently the fourth top scorer in the Super Lig has scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances for Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are looking to make his loan deal from English Premier League club Everton permanent at the end of the season even though they face a big fight from other European clubs for his services.

Bursaspor occupy 15th position in the Super Lig table with 28 points from 25 matches. A win in the game will sure boost the Greens hopes of escaping the drop.

Onyekuru‘s Galatasaray sit in second position in the table, eight points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Both players are in Nigeria’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Seychelles and the friendly clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt scheduled to hold this month in Asaba.