Bursaspor are eager to complete the signing of Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo before the weekend.

Turkish Super Lig season kicks off this week with the Green Crocodiles opening game coming against Istanbul giants Fenerbahce.

The clash takes place at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Saturday while kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 (GMT).

According to the Turkish outlet Olay, Bursaspor want to complete the loan-signing of Omeruo before the season kicks-off.

Bursaspor are lacking options going into the first game of the season.

The report goes onto state that personal terms have already been agreed with Omeruo and that the Green Crocodiles are awaiting Chelsea’s decision.

Omerou joined Chelsea back in 2012 but is yet to make a senior appearance for the London based club.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years playing in the Turkish Super lig with Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor.

Chelsea kick off their 2018/19 season against Huddersfield this weekend.