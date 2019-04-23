<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chelsea’s quest for a top four finish in the Premier League this season failed to get the needed boost on Monday night as the Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Maurizo Sarri’s men failed to capitalise on some favourable weekend results as they failed to get victory at Stamford Bridge in Monday night’s game.

Following defeats for top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United on Saturday and Sunday, the Blues could have moved up to third in the table with victory on home soil.

All four goals on the night were scored in the opening 24 minutes, as N’Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain struck shortly after Jeff Hendrick had given the visitors the lead, only for Ashley Barnes to level up and earn a share of the spoils for his side.

A point takes Chelsea up to fourth place, level on points with Tottenham and one ahead of Arsenal, who both have a game in hand to play.