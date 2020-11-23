Burnley finally got their Premier League campaign up and running, securing their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Striker Chris Wood sent the hosts on their way in the eighth minute, emphatically finishing past Vicente Guaita to score Burnley’s first home goal of the season.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson should have made the game safe in the 55th minute when played through on goal by Dwight McNeil, but his shot crashed against the crossbar.

The miss almost proved costly right at the death as Burnley needed a fantastic save from Nick Pope to deny Christian Benteke an equaliser and seal a much-need three points for his side.

Victory lifts Sean Dyche’s side out of relegation zone to 17th, while defeat sees Crystal Palace drop a place to 10th.





1 – Chris Woods' opener for Burnley means that all sides across the top four tiers of English football have now scored a home goal in 2020-21, with this the Clarets' 30th shot at Turf Moor. Awaited. #BURCRY pic.twitter.com/Da6uif50Zc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2020