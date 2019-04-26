<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sean Dyche has hit back at comments suggesting Burnley use ‘anti-football’ tactics ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Manchester City.

Chelsea defender David Luiz slammed the Clarets’ approach after the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Luiz told Sky Sports: “They were trying to time waste from the first minute of the first half, and then it was anti-football so it’s difficult to play against.”

Burnley enjoyed just 24 per cent possession in the game while Chelsea had 22 shots but the home team were unable to find a winner.

Asked about the accusations over his team’s style, Dyche said: “I don’t have to defend anything. I’m just here to talk about it, not defend it.

“There are no rights or wrongs to football in my opinion. The idea of football is to try and win. You work backwards from winning, but win you must.”

Burnley host Pep Guardiola’s team with their top-flight almost guaranteed as they sit nine points above the drop zone with three games remaining.

Dyche added: “People think it’s just about the team, there’s more than that here at Burnley. There’s the finance of the club, there’s the fans, the town that buzz off the fact that we’re in the Premier League.

“Win first. How you get there has to be talked about but it’s getting there that’s the key and we’ve got to win enough to be in the Premier League which we’ve virtually done this season in a very tough season.

“I’ve always made it clear youth football is different, when I was in youth football it was total football and the best you can do, because you want to learn everything you can. The winning comes later.”

Guardiola will be in the opposite dugout at Turf Moor and believes it will be “tough” because of the way Burnley play.

Dyche’s side held City to a 1-1 draw in East Lancashire last season but the champions have beaten Burnley 5-0 twice this campaign in all competitions.