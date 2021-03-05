



Burnley boss, Sean Dyche, is pleased that Arsenal have stuck by young manager Mikel Arteta.

While Arteta and Dyche may have different styles and footballing philosophies, they have mutual respect.

Dyche spoke about what he likes in the Arsenal team, as the two sides face off at the weekend in the Premier League.





“Personally, I like that a club as big and powerful as Arsenal have given Mikel Arteta the chance and time,” he said to reporters.

“[There have been] some ups and downs, but they’re a very good outfit and a top side.”