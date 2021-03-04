



Burnley manager, Sean Dyche, was happy with how his team battled to a draw against Leicester City.

The Clarets were coming off the back of a poor defeat to Tottenham, and showed their usual grit and determination.

They dug in for a 1-1 draw with the Champions League place hopefuls on Wednesday.

Dyche told reporters postgame: “I thought we were excellent throughout. We were a little bit tentative in the first half when we went 1-0 up but second half I thought we were terrific.





“That was a really strong performance against a really strong side. I don’t know if he was man of the match but he should have been up there. Mainly for the reaction from a tough game against Tottenham but today our defending shape was good and in attack we did maybe offer enough to score another goal.

“The Premier League is a tough place to be and if you have a quiet day against top sides you can get hurt. We have often come out of tough results and responded and we did that today.

“Performances are something for a season’s work. They pay you back eventually. It is another point and we have to go again on Saturday.”