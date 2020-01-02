<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benjamin Henrichs is closing in on a Bundesliga return but not to play for Bayern Munich.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen defender left Germany to join AS Monaco 18 months ago but things haven’t worked out in Ligue 1.

Henrichs has attracted interest from Bayern and RB Leipzig in recent weeks but now seems to have made his decision. And it’s good news for the current league leaders.

According to Sport BILD, Henrichs has agreed to move to Leipzig, rejecting an approach from Bayern in the process.

Bayern had hoped to sign Henrichs on loan initially but he is more interested in a permanent switch.

The report adds that Leipzig are willing to pay around €20m for the defender but Monaco are looking for €25m to seal a deal.

“He has a contract with AS Monaco,” said Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche.

“At the moment, the club have different expectations than we do when it comes to the player.

“He can play in many positions. ‘Benny’ can play on both the left and right side in defence and as a number six. He would give us even more flexibility. But we haven’t signed him so far, so there’s no need to talk about it.”