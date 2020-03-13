<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





SC Paderborn will be without head coach Steffen Baumgart if they are forced to play Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday evening.

Baumgart has been tested for the coronavirus on the morning of the game and is considered a suspected case.

As things stand, the DFL have insisted Bundesliga games will go ahead this weekend before play is stopped on Tuesday until April.





In Bremen, the senate of taken things into their own hands.

The city’s mayor has confirmed that Monday’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen will not be allowed to take place.

All other games in Germany’s top flight are still scheduled to happen behind closed doors.