All Bundesliga clubs have returned to training for the first time since the season was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most teams Bayern Munich returned to training in “small groups” on Monday after the German Football League’s (DFL) recommendation to stop group practice expired.

On Tuesday morning, Werder Bremen returned to the training ground after they were the last team to get the go-ahead from the state.

Borussia Dortmund, who are behind league leaders Bayern by four points, and FC Augsburg went against the DFL’s recommendation and were training in small groups last week as there were no state-imposed restrictions in place in their regions.





The type of group activity that can take place depends on the regulations from state to state.

Some clubs can practice in bigger groups – for example Schalke in groups up to seven and Cologne up to eight, whereas others like Werder Bremen are still restricted to four players per group.

Eintracht Frankfurt are only training in groups of three because of positive coronavirus tests in the past.

The Bundesliga campaign has been on hold since March 13 and remains suspended until at least April 30 following a meeting of league clubs last Tuesday.